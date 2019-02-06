Maqsood killing case: three men involved in shootout held

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three men who had escaped during a shootout that left a citizen, Maqsood Ahmed, dead in January this year.

The arrests were made when CTD personnel conducted a raid on a tip-off in an area along Rashid Minhas Road and arrested the ringleader Adnan, along with his two companions, Rahim and Nasir.

Four police uniforms, fake number plates of different vehicles, cell phones, a WiFi device, a walkie-talkie, a battery, police caps, a laptop and weapons were seized from their possession.

CTD SSP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto told a press conference that the three were also involved in an exchange of fire with police in January 2018 on Sharea Faisal in which Maqsood Ahmed, who was travelling in a rickshaw, and one of the gang members, Babar, were killed. Another member of the gang, Adnan, was arrested after the shootout.

He said that it was a five-member gang and four members had been arrested and one was killed. He added that they were also involved in looting people coming from abroad in the early morning hours.

Man shot dead in Orangi

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed by unidentified persons in an Orangi Town neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

According to police officials, Dawood Gul, son of Badshah Gul, died on the spot after he was was shot multiple times in Rehmania Mohalla near Khyber School within the limits of the Pirabad police station.

His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family for burial. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the incident apparently took place over a personal enmity.