PHF directed to submit audit report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit forensic audit report of accounts for the last three and half years.

The committee, which met under Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan in chair, also expressed concern over the falling standard of the game and poor showing in the World Cup where the team finished 12th.

PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said his federation got Rs520 million from government during the last three years.

The Senate committee on IPC later constituted a fact finding body that includes Lt Gen (r) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Seemi Ezdi and Senator Waleed Iqbal to look into the failing standard of the game.