Kashmir Day rally

LAHORE: The participants in a Kashmir Solidarity rally on Monday condemned the brutal killings of innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces. They demanded the United Nations intervene to get stopped the brutal killings of Kashmiris. The rally was taken out by trade union representatives and workers under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation and led by the Confederation General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed.
