Two die in road accidents

LAHORE: Two persons including a 20-year-old man on Monday were killed in separate road accidents in the provincial metropolis.

In Model Town, a speeding car hit a 20-year-old bike rider near Gulab Devi Hospital and fled the scene. As a result, the victim, identified as Dawood, received severe head injury. He was shifted to the hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, a fifty-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Shahdra police limits. The victim, yet to be identified, was trying to cross the road near Farrukh Abad when the car hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Traffic mess: Traffic flow remained halted in different parts of the provincial metropolis due to multiple issues including construction work on Monday.

Traffic police continued diverting the traffic on alternative routes. However, the pressure on main arteries left the citizens high and dry on road for many hours. The traffic flow was disrupted on the Railway Road due to construction work at Aik Moria Pul and Shah Di Khoi underpass due to the problem in drain cover. The traffic flow was also slowed down on Ferozpur Road, Moghalpura and Shoukat Khanum Chowk due to various reasons.

promoted: A ceremony was held to award ranks to two additional IGs and eight DIGs at central police office Lahore. Chief Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar and Punjab Police IG Amjad Javed Saleemi pinned the ranks to the officers.

Inaam Ghani and Naeem Akram were promoted as Additional IG whereas the officers including; Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Imran Ahmar, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Muhammad Ahsan Yunus, Rai Babar Saeed, Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, Captain (R) Ata Muhammad and Afzal Ahamd Kosar have been promoted as DIG.

The chief secretary congratulated the officers on promotion whereas the IG Punjab said to serve in police force for security of public was a blessing of Allah and also a huge honour for us. Likewise, the promotion has also enhanced your responsibilities. The IG Punjab hoped the newly promoted officers would utilise their capabilities with zeal and zest to maintain law and order and protection of public.

transferred: Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer/posting orders of three police officers. According to the details, Ghulam Mustafa Pahore, SP Investigation Muzafargarh, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Headquarters Multan, Muhamad Anwar Chishti, Additional SP Headquarter Multan, has been transferred and posted as SP RIB Sahiwal and Rab Nawaz, SP RIB Bahawalpur Region has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Sadar Division Multan.