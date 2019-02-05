close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Ahsan loses Finnish Open final

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’ Ahsan Ayaz lost in the final of the $5,500 Finnish Open at Sport Forum, Mikkeli, Finland, on Monday. Top seed Ahsan, ranked 104th, was stunned by third seed Miko Äijänen of Finland 2-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 in 52 minutes. Aijanen was nervous in the first game and lost it, but he came back in the second game and in the third game Ahsan lost the control. In the fourth game Ahsan showed good skills but eventually lost.

