43 roads in Sindh damaged by CPEC projects

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Shah asked the National Highway Authority to rebuild the roads damaged due to the CPEC projects.

The Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh, said at least 43 roads were damaged by the CPEC projects and the NHA has conducted a survey and assured their repair and construction. They include Ali Wahan Road, Rohri Road, Kiran Sugar Mill Road, Ghulam Dyke Road, Haji Khan Chachar Road, Dadlo Road and others. Khursheed emphasised upon the National Highway Authority to repair the damaged roads, link roads and footpaths. The PPP leader also directed the DC Sukkur and other officials to install signs and reflectors on the roads to guide and warn the people. He directed the officials to ensure the quality of work and maintenance. The Deputy Project Director NHA Sohail Raza said the construction of five roads damaged by CPEC projects has already been started by the authority.