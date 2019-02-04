close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Accused involved in triple murder case held

National

February 4, 2019

FAISALABAD: Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested an accused proclaimed offender (PO) of triple murder case after two years. Accused Iftikhar Sardar along with his accomplices had allegedly gunned down three persons over enmity at Chak 109-RB in limits of Khurrianwala police two years ago. Rafaqat, Ahsan and Jameel were killed on the spot whereas Rashid and Bashir received bullet injuries in the incident. On a tip-off, SHO Shoaib Ahmad along with his team conducted a raid and arrested accused Iftikhar Sardar after two years in triple murder case.

