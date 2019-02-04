Arms, narcotics seized in Lahore

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) seized arms and narcotics from the possession of different accused during the last week. They seized 23 pistols, two rifles, four pump action guns and hundreds of bullets.

Dolphins Squad and PRU also seized narcotics, including more than 1,200 bottles of liquor and more than 400grm charas, from the accused. During the last week, Dolphin and PRU checked more than 173,000 motorbikes and more than 15,000 other vehicles, besides checking more than 108,000 people. As many as 2,828 motorbikes and 16 other vehicles were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU gave immediate response to the all the 1431 calls received on helpline 15. As many as one car, 68 motorbikes, nine mobile phones and more than Rs300,000 were recovered from the criminals during action. Twenty-four people were arrested for doing wheelie, 47 for flying kites and two for violating Fire Arms Act.