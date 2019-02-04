close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Protest held outside PM’s residence

National

February 4, 2019

LAHORE: The affectees of a housing society on Sunday staged a sit-in outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park here.

They urged the PM to help them recover their hard-earned money looted by the housing scheme owners. Holding placards, the protesters demanded the local administration allow them to meet the premier to personally inform him of their ordeal. The protest continued for several hours, suspending traffic on the Canal Road track leading to The Mall.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and demanded of the prime minister to look into the matter and direct the authority concerned for immediate redress of their grievances.

