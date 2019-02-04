SBP all set to form hockey team

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is all set to establish its hockey team, ‘The News’ has learnt.Sources said that the formal announcement would likely be made this month.“A 20-member hockey team will initially be handed a one-year contract,” the sources said.

“The SBP will consult former hockey stars in the formation of its departmental team. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is also providing all possible support to the State Bank. We will also consider setting up our teams in other sports as well in future,” the sources added.

Pakistan hockey has been facing serious crisis pertaining to the job employment of players in the domestic circuit.The PHF has been making efforts to revive domestic hockey. ZTBL, Fauji Foundation, Sindh Rangers and SNGPL have already agreed to set up their hockey teams.

Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah has also announced to establish its academy and team provided the PHF lays astro turf on its ground.Sources in the PHF said that the laying of astro turf at Wah would soon be materialized.

“The PHF is trying to lure other departments as well into forming their domestic teams. The mission is to breathe new life into Pakistan hockey,” the PHF sources said.“The federation will also try to make sure that all the players of its senior and junior teams get jobs in the departments,” the sources added.