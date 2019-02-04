CITY PULSE: Bhai Bhai

A comedy stage play titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ will be performed every day at 7:30pm until February 10 at the Arts Council. The cast includes Faran Tahir, Ali Tahir, Hina Dilpazir and Amir Qureshi. Directed by Faran Tahir, the play is an adaptation of Sam Shepard’s ‘True West’. Call 0344-8208959 for more information.

Untouched by Words

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Hammad Gillani’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Untouched by Words’ from February 4 to February 13. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Cinéast(e)s

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Cinéast(e)s’ at 6:30pm on February 12. In this documentary, more than 20 female film-makers discuss their profession and the place of women in cinema. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Sukhan

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Muneeb Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Sukhan’ from February 12 to February 20. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Mes provinciales

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Mes provinciales’ (A Paris Education) at 6:30pm on February 26. In this black and white film, Étienne comes to Paris from Lyon to study cinema, meets many new friends and falls under the thrall of the mysterious Mathias.. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Synthetic Forms

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Mazhar Qureshi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Synthetic Forms’ until February 12. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Quddus Mirza

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Quddus Mirza’s solo art exhibition comprising his new works until February 7. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Transcending Boundaries

The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ until February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.