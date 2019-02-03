Election for Oghi naib nazim annulled

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has annulled election for tehsil naib nazim Oghi, as the winning candidate, belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, failed to secure 51 percent of the total strength of the council members.

The polling on the vacant seat of tehsil nazim Oghi was held on January 21 this year and PTI aspirant Noorur Rehman had secured eight votes and was declared successful by returning officer at that time.

His rival Shaukat Awan, of Jamaat-e-Islami, secured seven votes but the Election Commission of Pakistan did not notify him as tehsil naib nazim and instead issued fresh schedule of election to be held on February 26.

According to ECP, one could win the office by securing 51 percent (10) votes in the 18-member council.

JI district head Dr Tariq Sherazi had already served notices on four of his party councillors who had reportedly voted for the PTI aspirant in the January 21 election.

Govt begins payments to landowners: The government has begun disbursement of Rs3 billion among residents of 34 villages whose land was acquired for Hazara Motorway being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“We have finalised awards of 20 villages and the rest would be completed before March this year. Payment to landowners has also been started,” stated Farrukh Jadoon, the collector of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Hazara, told reporters on Saturday.

Jadoon said that Rs340 million were already disbursed among the landowners in seven villages and the process was underway.

“Now owners of the land belonging to 20 villages, whose awards have been completed, can approach the deputy commissioner for the payments,” said Jadoon.

He said that land was acquired for the Hazara Motorway being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the jurisdiction of Mansehra district.