Career fair Our correspondent

LAHORE : The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted its annual career fair on Saturday to connect its students with prospective employers and introduce them to a myriad of job and internship opportunities offered by various public and private sector organisations.

Being held for ten consecutive years, the annual career fair, this year welcomed over a 100 national and international reputed organisations, representing multiple industries. Every organisation had set up a recruiter’s booth to conduct on-spot screening interviews, collect resumes and engage with the students. The company representatives also counseled the students regarding their career choices and job market requirements.

Commenting on the occasion, LUMS Vice Chancellor Dr. Arshad Ahmad said, “As Lahore celebrates another blessed season of marriages, LUMS hosts the career fair as its signature, milestone event for both students and employers. It is an exciting networking event showcasing reputable local, national and international companies as well as outstanding students from LUMS who learn about internship and full-time positions to explore future career opportunities. Employers recruit the best talent in Pakistan while our students consider life-changing prospects. This year around 100 organisations from multiple sectors are participating in the fair. We are very fortunate to have our recruiting partners collaborate with our LUMS Career Services Office to make the event more successful than ever before.” The fair has consistently grown, in terms of both students and prospective employer attendance and this year was no exception as the event provided the employers an opportunity to engage with a large pool of talented students while enabling the students to scout prestigious employment opportunities.