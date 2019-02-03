close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Sindh bridge team trials in April

Sports

February 3, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi Bridge Associates (KBA) has requested bridge teams from all over Sindh to send entries by February 5 for trials which will be held in the first week of April at Aslam Bridge Hall, National Stadium.

Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF) will be holding national trials to select national teams in open, ladies, senior and mixed categories for BFAME Championship 2019 and World Bridge Championship 2019. Entries for trials can be sent to Coordinator KBA Muhammad Saim Siddiqui.

