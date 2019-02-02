close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
AFP
February 2, 2019

Riyadh drops death penalty for woman activist

World

AFP
February 2, 2019

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is no longer seeking the death penalty against woman activist Israa al-Ghomgham, who has been in jail since December 2015, rights groups said Friday.

Riyadh has faced increasing pressure over the detention of Ghomgham for her involvement in anti-government protests in the east of the kingdom. "News that Saudi Arabia's authorities have dropped their outrageous call for Israa al-Ghomgham to be executed comes as a huge relief," said Amnesty International's Middle East campaign head Samah Hadid.

However, "she is still facing a ludicrous prison sentence simply for participating in peaceful demonstrations," she added. There was no official Saudi comment on her case.

