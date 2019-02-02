Special desk set up in NAB to solve business community’s issues

Islamabad : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that business community has very vital role in country's progress and prosperity and a special desk has been established at NAB headquarters to look into the issues of business community.

The chairman NAB was talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) comprising Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President, Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Qurban Ali, Vice President, FPCCI, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, former vice president FPCCI, Tariq Haleem, Chairman PFCCI’s Standing Committee on Ports and Shippings/Pakistan Ships Agents Association and Atif Akram Shaikh, former VC president FPCCI.

Chairman NAB said a country could not progress without business community’s confidence over country’s institutions. A special desk, headed by Director NAB Asim Lodhi, has been established in NAB headquarters for resolving the issues of business community. Asim Lodhi would also work as a focal person for maintaining close coordination with business community.

He said business community enjoys respect and the issues of business community would be resolved in accordance with law of the land.

Lauding business community, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said NAB is a national institute which wants country’s prosperity.

The delegation lauded the efforts of chairman NAB for eradication of corruption from the country, adding that business community has complete confidence over NAB. Business community is satisfied with the performance of NAB, which is working as per law. They thanked the chairman for establishing special desk and appointing focal person. The delegation invited chairman NAB to address FPCCI, headquarter, Karachi. The chairman assured the delegation to address FPCCI during his visit to Karachi.