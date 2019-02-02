Community Spirit Week marked at SLS

Rawalpindi : All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High school, celebrated Community Spirit Week with great enthusiasm, says a press release. SLS Montessori and High school Harley Street Junior Branch also held a special morning assembly in this regard.

The morning assembly started off with the morning prayer followed by skits and several short performances and presentations about Community Spirit; its importance and effects on society. One by one students of different grade levels came on the stage and gave short messages on Community Spirit with the help of placards emphasizing on the fact that how small acts done by individuals play an important role in building an effective community and shaping a strong quality of life.

Students dressed up nicely as different professionals told about their occupations which included lawyers, plumbers, postmen, teachers, firefighters, doctors, painter and policemen. The learning outcome of this presentation was the importance of each and every person in the society and the role played by them in serving the community. Next up a skit was performed depicting a street scenario in which a street child picking up garbage is bullied by other children for cleaning the street. The skit was presented in order to convey a message that no profession is big or small it is the change that it brings within the community that matters.

The last part of the assembly had grade 4 students delivering short speeches on Community Services and volunteer work encouraging their fellow students to work for the betterment of their community. The special program ended with a thank you note as the students gave handmade thank you cards, flowers and sweets to the helping staff of the school and made them feel admired for their contributions as an important part of the community.