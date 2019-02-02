LHC stays promotion board meeting

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday barred Federal Departmental Promotion Board from holding its meeting that was to be held today (Saturday) and directed federal secretary power and other respondents to file replies to a petition filed by an executive engineer (XEN) of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco).

XEN Iqbal Khan challenged the meeting of the board for not releasing the results of its previous meeting wherein he had been recommended for promotion as Superintending Engineer (SE).

Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, the petitioner’s counsel, argued before the court that the petitioner was considered to be promoted from XEN to SE in a board meeting held on August 18, 2018.

He said the petitioner along with other eligible candidates fulfilled all prerequisites to be considered for promotion and his name was considered for the promotion by the board.However, after the lapse of more than six months the board had not notified its recommendations.

The counsel pointed out that the board without notifying recommendations of its previous meeting was going to hold another meeting in which some of the juniors and blue-eyed were going to be preferred for the promotion.

He asked the court to restrain the board from holding its meeting and direct it to issue results of its previous meeting.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Shahid Mobeen observed that the points raised by the counsel needed consideration. The judge sought replies from the respondents by February 13 and stayed its February 2 meeting of the departmental promotion board till next date of hearing.