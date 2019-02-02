Sh Rashid vilifies PML-N, PPP leadership again

GUJRANWALA/LALAMUSA: Continuing his vilification drive against the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, the Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday the political career of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has reached its culmination point, and their future now appears bleak.

He was talking to the media as well as public gatherings at different railway stations during his journey by the Awam Express from Rawalpindi to Lahore on Friday. He said the Sharif brothers – Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif – would prefer sacrificing their lives for the sake of the looted wealth but would not return it. To a question about Shahbaz Sharif, he said a thief has no moral grounds to become the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said Shahbaz Sharif has opposed his (Rashid's) membership to the PAC, but he would soon become its member with the premier’s approval and then he would not allow Shahbaz to run away.

Talking to the media at the Gujranwala railway station, he said, “Now two public accounts committees will work: one of the thieves and the other one of chowkidars (guards).” Sh Rashid said Imran Khan's government is working in a better way as foreign policies are being devised according to the realities and dignity of the country. “Now the US seems satisfied with Pakistan’s viewpoint regarding Afghanistan, and President Trump has agreed to visit Pakistan soon.”

The minister said the Saudi crown prince is also coming to Pakistan and historic investment would come to the country, which would provide the basis for the country's development and prosperity.

Earlier, he had a stopover at the Lalamusa railway junction during his travel in connection with the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Railway’ campaign which would continue till February 28. He asked the railway employees to pay attention to their work so the department could earn profits. He promised making railways a profit-earning department soon.