Implement the law

This refers to the editorial ‘Law and culture’ (February 1). It has been rightly suggested that changing the law on early child marriages is necessary, but our society has to accept it. In developed countries, people do not violate the traffic laws due to strict law enforcement over the years. In Pakistan, drivers rarely exceed the speed limit on motorways due to strict law enforcement by the motorway police. In Punjab, the 10pm cut-off time for wedding ceremonies and the permission to serve only one dish had considerable success because the authorities concerned took action against those who were found violating the rules. Only the strict implementation of laws, no matter how slow and gradual it is, can change the values and norms of society. It has been appropriately asserted in the editorial that hardbound customs like vani, swara and watta satta are deeply woven in our culture and are difficult to be warded off in a go. However, swift legal action along with the support of religious scholars and local leaders can gradually reduce, if not entirely eliminate, these customs.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad