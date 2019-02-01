RIS, ITP join hands for drug free society

Jamila Achakzai

Islamabad

Roots International Schools (RIS) and Colleges conducted an insightful drugs awareness session, and prohibition advocacy seminar ‘Drugs- Hazards and Prohibition’ in collaboration with ICT Police, at Metropolitan International United College, H-8/4. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Zulfiqar Khan was the chief guest of the conference. It was attended by SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (HQ) Irfan Tariq, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (HQs)Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SP (Industrial Area) Sumaira Azam, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, ASP (Sihala) Essa Khan. Besides this seminar was participated by renowned journalists, doctors, parents and students respectively. Panelist included Dr. Rizwan Taj (psychiatrist), Sadaf Abbassi (psychologist), Sahil Adem (behavioral psychologist), Aamir Ghauri (Editor ‘The News’), Shahzad Iqbal (senior anchor), AmmarMasood (senior journalist and analyst), Amber Shamsi (anchor person) and Cristina Afridi (philanthropist). Event was hosted by Walid Mushtaq, chief executive officer of Roots International Schools and Colleges and Metropolitan International United College. This initiative was part of the many effortsmade by RIS under the leadership ofWalidMushtaq to overcome the menace of drug from our society. The IGP Islamabad since assuming his charge has taken multi-front initiatives; that includes aggressive enforcement and simultaneous awareness campaign against this cancer. The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan touched upon the severity of drugs usage and its destructive effects in the ultimate analysis. He said that once addicted this death trap will be an unending cycle. He has particularly focused on the responsibilities of parents and their parenting. He said the whole society revolves around parenting as it plays a pivotal role in building up the nation. Provision of handsome amount of pocket money to the children would always result in devastation and debauchery. The IGP addressed the children and said “respect your parents, once lost would never come back”. He emphasised on the societal ethos, passion and love. He did not mince his words by saying “child is the father of the nation”. He said that parents should always be conscious about abnormal behavior of their children. The IGP highlighted the inherent values of our society,which straight away negates drugs and its usage. The IGP also highlighted the importance of the media in propagating image building; of Pakistan and future of this resilient nation. He said once your record is turned incriminating, itwould spoil your whole future career. All panelist presented their unique perspective to the discussion filled with their knowledge and life experiences. It is worth mentioning that this advocacy session was interactive in nature, the students, teachers interacted with the panel of guests as well. All participants appreciated the initiative taken byWalid Mushtaq. Editor, ‘The News’, Aamir Ghauri, asked participants to monitor the activities of their children, who have a world different from theirs. He said if the child did the drugs, the society should not disrespect him and instead, the condition should be taken as a cancer. Aamir Ghauri said the children knew about bad activities like doing of the drugs and their adverse impacts and if they were forbidden by teachers, parents and other members of society, they should strictly follow the advice. WalidMushtaqwelcomed all the honorable guests and emphasized on the importance of anti-drug initiatives. He advised students on the obliteration of drug related activities and urged parental community to join hands with the institutions to annihilate the evil of drugs from the society. He remarked, ‘Together with government and ICT police we will give this nation healthy, energetic and hard working youth which willmake vision of Quaid-i-Azam of a prosperous Pakistan true’.