Policeman shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A cop was killed and two passers-by sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire in the Phandu village on Thursday. The killed policeman was identified Aftab, who had reportedly been killed by some locals after he had a brawl with them last night. According to police, the injured Nadir Khan and Latifullah, residents of Gujarabad, were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital soon after the incident.
