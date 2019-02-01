close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
A
APP
February 1, 2019

Policeman shot dead in Peshawar

National

A
APP
February 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: A cop was killed and two passers-by sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire in the Phandu village on Thursday. The killed policeman was identified Aftab, who had reportedly been killed by some locals after he had a brawl with them last night. According to police, the injured Nadir Khan and Latifullah, residents of Gujarabad, were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital soon after the incident.

