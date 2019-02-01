close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Every govt crushed the poor: Siraj

National

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that every government in the country has crushed the poor by denying their basic rights and providing the feudal lords, capitalists and vaderas with a luxurious living at the cost of the poor. Addressing the participants of JI central workshop at Mansoora on Thursday, Sirajul Haq said although the PTI had a team of experts, it had taken six months only to know the correct direction and its performance so far had been disappointing.

