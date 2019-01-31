Thisara calls for SLC intervention after squabble with Malinga’s wife

COLOMBO: Thisara Perera has raised questions about the ODI team’s leadership with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLO) in the aftermath of a social media beef between him and captain Lasith Malinga’s wife.

He has also described the team as “a laughing stock to the whole country” because of the exchanges unfolding on social media, and asked that the board “intervene”.Thisara, a former limited-overs captain himself, had been the target of a Facebook post made by Malinga’s wife, Tanya Perera, early this month, in which she appeared to have alleged that Thisara had gone to meet the country’s new sports minister in an attempt to secure his place in the national side.

Thisara then took to Facebook to defend himself, pointing to his excellent ODI record in 2018. Then, a few weeks later, following what he claimed was another post targeting him, he has taken the step of writing a letter to SLC CEO Ashley de Silva. “We are at the verge of the World Cup. Our focus and attention should be on performing well at it instead of bickering over social media on pointless issues. This team is in dire need of steady leadership and guidance. Importantly, and environment of unity is needed… These issues need rectifying ahead of the World Cup. The leadership and seniors of the team must set the example for this.”

Malinga was made captain of the limited-overs teams by the new selection committee, headed by Ashantha de Mel, ahead of Sri Lanka’s one-dayers in New Zealand. Thisara had been limited-overs captain in late 2017, after agreeing to lead the side in Sri Lanka’s first tour of Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack.