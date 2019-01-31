Govt urged to consult local people on uplift projects in Basey

BARA: The elders of Bar Qambarkhel tribe on Wednesday asked the government to consult the local people for development projects at Basey Baba Mountain and resolve the dispute of Shahkas land.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Haji Abdul Jabbar Afridi, Muhammad Rehman, Hakeem Khan Afridi, Abdul Haseeb and others said that the local tribe was stakeholder in the Shahkas land dispute. “We want to make it clear that from Samghaghi to Shahkas Levies Centre the land is our property and we will not tolerate any interference in it,” Haji Abdul Jabbar said, adding that the government should consult Bar Qambarkhel tribe in Basey Baba landscaping, park and hotel project.

He added that the tribe did not oppose development schemes but the government should rebuild the destroyed schools, hospitals and other infrastructure which was damaged during long years of militancy. The elders maintained the local tribe held a jirga with the Kukikhel tribe who did not accept its decision. He said that now the case was pending before the in Khyber administration.

“Instead of providing jobs to tribesmen, the government is rendering them jobless,” he lamented, adding that the people needed jobs, not a park and luxury hotel on the Besay Baba mountain.

They demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Corps Commander Peshawar, Inspector General of Frontier Corps and others to resolve the issue of the Basey Baba mountain and Shahkas land.