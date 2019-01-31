One transgender killed, two injured in Karak firing

KARAK: A transgender was killed and his two colleagues were injured in a firing incident here on Wednesday, police sources said. Also, the police claimed to have arrested the principal accused.

The sources said that three members of the transgender community identified as Jehangir, a resident of Mansehra, Mushtaq, a resident of Peshawar and Arshad, a resident of Swabi, were travelling back to Kohat after attending a musical concert in Jatta Ismailkhel area in Karak when unidentified gunmen fired at their vehicle in the limits of Banda Daud Shah Police Station.

The three transvestites sustained bullet injuries and were being taken to a hospital, but Jehangir succumbed to his injuries on the way. The dead and the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Banda Daud Shah wherefrom they were later referred to the Divisional Hospital Kohat.

The injured transgender, Arshad, nominated Hamadan, the person at whose house the musical concert took place and his two unidentified accomplices in the murder case. The police impounded the vehicle and arrested the accused Hamadan.