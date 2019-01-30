close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

CTD officer gunned down in DI Khan

National

January 30, 2019

DI KHAN: An officer of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was gunned down in a broad daylight in DI Khan’s Muslim Bazaar on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the firing incident reported near Qureshi Walan area where unknown armed assailants opened fire on the CTD official. He was being moved to nearby hospital but he died on the way.

The deceased official has been identified as Kamran. The police cordoned off the area to collect evidences. Further investigation is underway, said the police.

