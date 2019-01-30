KP govt to establish cultural centres, art galleries across province

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would establish cultural centres and art galleries at all the divisional headquarters across the province.

Speaking at the inauguration of the paintings of noted artist Jehanzeb Malik at Nishtar Hall here on Tuesday, Senior Minister for Culture and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking serious steps for promotion of local culture and tourism.

He said that the government would soon launch Safari train service to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The minister said that steam safari train from Peshawar to Attock Khurd and Takht Bhai would also be made operational. He said that Peshawar to Torkham Safari train would resume service.

Atif Khan said that 20 new tourism spots had been identified in the province. He added that the government was taking steps to develop infrastructure and provide facilities at these places. The federal government had introduced new visa policy to facilitate tourists, Muhammad Atif said.

Chinese and local visitors showed a keen interest in the paintings of Jehanzeb Malik who has received several awards for his artwork. The artists had made paintings of popular scenic destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A student of the Fine Arts Department of the Abdul Wali Khan University, Sajid Ali, told this scribe that at the exhibition such events were very important for the projection of artists and tourism. The prices of all pieces are set at Rs120,000 apiece. Sajid Ali said that very few people in the province would acknowledge the hard work of the artist to purchase these art pieces at this price. However, he believed that such activities would create awareness among the masses about art and its role in society. An art lover Shmasuddin said the artwork of the artist showed that he is well-travelled. He said that people would definitely want to visit these areas after seeing these paintings.