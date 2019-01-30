PIMS vaccinates staff exposed to seasonal flu

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has vaccinated almost all its staff exposed to seasonal flu patients against flu after a suspected patient of the infection died here at PIMS last week.

As many as 500 staff members at PIMS including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff along with other staff members exposed to swine flu patients like sanitary workers, ward boys, security staff and drivers have been vaccinated against flu to avoid losses that Influenza A H1N1 infection, once known as swine flu can cause, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Wasim Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added almost all staff members serving in emergency department of the hospital have been vaccinated against flu. He said a female suspected patient of the infection, over 60 years of age died here at isolation ward at PIMS some four days back however she had not been tested for influenza A H1N1.

It is important that influenza A H1N1, now known as seasonal flu had already claimed at least four lives at public and private sector hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi this season.

Dr. Khawaja said that PIMS has so far received nearly 20 suspected patients of seasonal flu while five have so far been tested positive for the infection. As many as six suspected patients of seasonal flu have been undergoing treatment in medical ward, he said.

He added at present, five confirmed patients of the infection are being provided treatment in intensive care unit. these five patients have been kept on ventilator supported beds, he said.

He added another three suspects of the infection are undergoing treatment in isolation ward.