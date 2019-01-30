Three members of vehicle-lifting gang arrested

The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of vehicle-lifting gang.

According to ACLC Karachi chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, they were informed that a gang had been active in District East and a team was formed in this regard. The gang leader, Mohammad Ayub, along with his two companions, Safdar Iqbal and Junaid Sharif, were arrested in a raid while the three managed to escape from the spot. Officials recovered three pistols, two cars, eleven cellphones and jewellery from their possession.

The initial investigation showed that the gang leader, along with his other gang members, was earlier arrested by the police for their involvement in vehicle snatching and police encounters, but they were later released on bail.

Criminal arrested

The Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three notorious criminals, including a suspect who fled away from a hospital, during an intelligence-based raid. According to a Rangers spokesman, Jawed Akhtar along with his two companions, Irfan Pathan and Abdul Sattar, were arrested in Korangi.

The initial investigations showed that Akhtar was under treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) and on January 10 he snatched a submachine gun (SMG) from a policeman deployed upon him and fled from the hospital with the help of his wife, Aneela.

The police recovered the snatched SMG and a 9mm pistol, a 30 bore pistol, three hand grenades, bullets of different calibers, six cellphones, eleven mobile sims, seven memory cards, four USBs and a car from the suspect.

Moreover, Gul Hameed, Abdul Majeed, Ali Nasir, Syed Raza Shah, Shehreyar, Abdul Majid alias Maju and Mohammad Faisal were arrested in Kalakot, Chakiwara, Defence, Memon Goth, Nabi Bux and Eidgah for being involved in drug peddling, street crime and robberies. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal action.