Commuters await reconstruction of Burma Bridge

Islamabad : Burma Bridge over Nullah Korang at Khanna Road for the last seven years has been in a dilapidated condition and a life threat for motorists. But the concerned authority is reluctant to start construction work on the bridge at the cost of Rs200 million.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Deputy Director (Roads) Raja Muhammad Rizwan told ‘The News’ that we are waiting final approval of Cabinet Division to start construction work on the bridge. “We have completed all necessary formalities but we will start the work after final approval of Cabinet Division,” he said.

He said that we have also taken NOC from Punjab Highways to start the construction. After final approval, we would issue tenders for the work, he said. He said that initially we needed Rs200 million to start construction the work.

The bridge, built in 1950 in the jurisdiction of Union Council Tarlai, has bent down in the middle and could fall anytime.

After a story appeared in ‘The News’ on July 28, 2011, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) stopped all kinds of moment on the bridge and the management established a police picket to check public moment on the bridge to avoid any untoward incident.

But, with the passage of time, several portions of bridge continuously has fallen down, while public moment and particularly school going children passing over it freely.

The motorists and passengers going to Murree, Abbottabad, and AJK are facing difficulties due to poor conditioned bridge.