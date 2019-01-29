close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
January 29, 2019

Jang Education Expo in Gujranwala today

January 29, 2019

LAHORE: The Jang Education Expo 2019, Pakistan’s biggest educational exhibition, will be opened at Heaven Castle Hall, Kingni Wala Bypass, GT Road, Gujranwala on Tuesday (today), which will continue from 10am to 7pm. Jang Group has maintained its glorious tradition in promotion of education. As part of its tradition, Jang Group has been organising Education Expos in all different cities of Pakistan to provide career counselling to students for their bright future. University of Lahore, Superior Group of Colleges, University of Sialkot, Gift University, Times College, Dar-e-Arqam, UMT, Peak, Professional Academy of Commerce, JIRS, Elite School, College of Law, The Educators, ACCA, The Millennium University, APTEC, COTHM, Star Institute, Allied Institute of Medical Sciences, ABN Consultant, Iqbal Academy and other national and international institutions are taking part in the educational exhibition. The students have free entry for education expo.

