Suspended Sarfraz under scrutiny ahead of World Cup

KARACHI: Back in the summer of 2017, things were looking set for Sarfraz Ahmed.Under his command, Pakistan team’s stock was rising in the T20 International format. The stunning title-winning triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy in England was an icing on the cake, especially since the trophy was won with a demolition of arch-rivals India in the final at The Oval.

But today (Tuesday) when the Pakistan captain returns home unceremoniously, things seem to have fallen apart for Sarfraz.As if an unexpected Test series loss against New Zealand in the UAE and a 3-0 whipping at the hands of South Africa were not enough, Sarfraz added to his growing list of woes by shooting himself in the foot with his ‘abay kaley…’ remarks aimed at South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo during the second One-day International in Durban last week. The skipper was banned for four matches after he admitted breaching International Cricket Council’s anti-racism code.

The ICC punishment threw Sarfraz out of the rest of South African tour forcing him to miss the last two ODIs and the Twenty20 International series against the Proteas to be played from February 1-6.

The ICC announced that in addition to the four-match suspension, Sarfraz will also have to undergo an education programme relating to the offence.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was quick to express its disappointment over ICC’s decision. It also opted to call Sarfraz back home after the ICC announcement even though he was eligible to play in the final T20 game against South Africa.

“The PCB notes the ICC decision on Sarfraz Ahmed with its utmost disappointment,” the Board said in a statement. “PCB had anticipated that the matter had been resolved amicably between the two players and the two boards following Sarfraz Ahmed’s public apologies which were accepted by the player, the board and South Africa cricket team.

“The PCB will be pursuing this matter at the ICC forums with the objective to bring reforms to the code, promoting amicable resolutions to issues as opposed to penalties. Having said that, the PCB reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments and behaviour.”

Though publicly, PCB has thrown its weight behind Sarfraz, sources told ‘The News’ that top Board officials weren’t happy with Sarfraz’s offence.“Some Board officials believe that the captain has caused unnecessary headache for PCB,” said a source.

This doesn’t augur well for Sarfraz, who is looking forward to leading Pakistan in a World Cup for the first time, this summer.Sources said that though Sarfraz remains PCB’s first choice to lead Pakistan in this year’s World Cup in England, he could face some competition from former captain Shoaib Malik, who is currently Pakistan’s stand-in captain.“There is a lobby in Pakistan cricket which wants Sarfraz replaced and that lobby is now active to get him out following the Durban incident,” a source said.