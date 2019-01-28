Khattak inaugurates NADRA office, gas supply scheme in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office at Jehangira and Sui gas supply scheme to Katti Miyana in Khairabad towns of his home district of Nowshera.

Members Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Idrees Khattak, Riaz Ali Khan, Faiq Khan, NADRA officials Gohar Khan Marwat, Ismail Khattak, Additional Advocate General Riaz Khan, Atif Khan Khattak and Syed Fareed Shah were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak greeted the people on the functioning of the NADRA office in Jehangira and launching of the Sui gas supply to Katti Miyana in Khairabad. The defence minister said he had promised these two schemes during his election campaign, last year and he was happy that he had honoured the pledges. He hoped the NADRA office would facilitate the people of the Nizampur and other nearby areas.

Pervez Khattak took the opportunity to enumerate the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to improve various sectors. He accused the past governments of resorting to loot and plunder during their terms in office and thus leading the country to the difficult situation.

“Those who indulged in the corrupt practices are now accusing the present government of victimising the opposition in the name of accountability,” added the defence minister. Pervez Khattak levelled charges of corruption against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and the Awami National Party. “Now the country will be governed only by the honest leadership,” he emphasised.

He particularly took to task the ANP and said that rates were fixed for appointments and transfers when the nationalist party ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The ANP leaders were confined to homes because of terrorism in the past. It is the PTI government which has provided them the opportunity to come out and address public meetings freely,” he argued.

The defence minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a leader who does not have a personal agenda to further. “He has one agenda which is serving the poor masses and uplift of the less developed areas of the country,” he went on to add. Pervez Khattak said the people of Nowshera had always put trust in his family by electing him and other members of the family in every election. “This confidence has enabled me to contest and win elections every time,” he said while thanking the electorate for that.