PTI govt may damage country, says Sindh CM

SUKKUR: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Sunday claimed the PTI government may cause serious damage to the country due to the incompetence of its federal ministers and unnecessarily increased inflation.

Talking to media persons while attending the wedding of the son of a PPP leader Mir Ihsan Khan Sundhrani in Ghotki, the Sindh chief minister assured the PTI-led federal government that it will complete its tenure if things go according to the Constitution.

He criticised that everybody knows Fawad Chaudhry and PTI ministers are inefficient to fulfill their responsibilities because what they only know is the art of accusation and confrontation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the country might face more troubles if PTI government would continue because it is trying to breach the Constitution of Pakistan. He said nobody was happy with the government as it delivered inflation, price hike in gas and electricity that affected the poor.

The Sindh CM sarcastically taunted the PTI leadership who promised to provide millions of jobs but were now making people unemployed through anti-welfare policies, adding that the PTI is in fact complying with the IMF conditions and that are causing serious suffering to the people.

The Sindh chief minister clarified that the amendment in the LG Act would not affect the working of local bodies’ representatives or the mayors.Syed Murad Ali Shah said if any local bodies’ representative may lose his one-third majority, then he should have to leave his seat. However, he said the Local Bodies Act is clear and interpreted according to the Constitution.

The CM said the PPP-led provincial government was trying to follow the instructions of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the people’s wishes who posed confidence in the party in the 2018 general elections. He showed his resolve not to breach the confidence of the people put in the party through giving their mandate.