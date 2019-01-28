close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
AFP
January 28, 2019

Tornado hits Antalya

World

AFP
January 28, 2019

ANKARA: A tornado hit the Turkish resort of Antalya, injuring a dozen people, overturning buses and damaging airplanes at the airport with officials warning on Sunday of the risk of more bad weather.

After the tornado battered the area in the south on Saturday, Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu said 12 people were injured and two buses were blown over at the airport.

Two planes and a police helicopter were also partly damaged, Karaloglu said. It was the fifth tornado in three days, the governor’s office said. The governorate on Sunday warned the public on Twitter that the risk of another tornado as well as strong winds, flooding and lightning remained in the province’s east.

Former Antalya MP and current Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday told reporters that two people were killed after storms and flooding in the east of the province. Turkish state news agency Anadolu had reported on Thursday that two people had died after a tornado hit Kumluca and Finike districts, while at least 10 others were wounded.

Search and rescue teams on Sunday were looking for a 20-year-old university student who went missing after her car was hit by the tornado as she was on her way to visit her mother and father, Anadolu said.

