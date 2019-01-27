close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
AG
Aijaz Gul
January 27, 2019

Musical hit ‘Sargam’ to be screened at Lok Virsa today

Lahore

Islamabad : Mandwa Film Club unspools film ‘Sargam’ at Media Centre Lok Virsa on Saturday January 26 at 3 pm.Released in 1995, ‘Sargam’, as the title suggests, is musical in the real sense of the term.

Not only it carried close to dozen musical hits but the script is knit around the premise of melodies and singers. Adnan Sami who was seen on screen here for the first and last time, has also composed the music and rendered many songs. "Ai Khuda" and "Zara dholki bajao" remain the top hits.

‘Sargam’ comes with decent prouction design ,camerawork , sound and editing. Syed Noor worked hard here both as screenwriter and director. The film did good business at the box office and won favourable critical reviews. -- [email protected]

