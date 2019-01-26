close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2019

SSP operations for Peshawar

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: The district police officer (DPO) of Dera Ismail Khan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, has been posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar as Javed Iqbal Wazir is proceeding for mid-career management course.

A notification issued from the Central Police Office on Friday said Zahoor Babar had replaced Javed Iqbal as SSP Operations Peshawar.

The notification said Dr Mohammad Iqbal has been posted DPO Dera Ismail Khan while Arbab Shafiullah has been posted SP Investigation Lower Dir.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar