SSP operations for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district police officer (DPO) of Dera Ismail Khan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, has been posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar as Javed Iqbal Wazir is proceeding for mid-career management course.
A notification issued from the Central Police Office on Friday said Zahoor Babar had replaced Javed Iqbal as SSP Operations Peshawar.
The notification said Dr Mohammad Iqbal has been posted DPO Dera Ismail Khan while Arbab Shafiullah has been posted SP Investigation Lower Dir.
