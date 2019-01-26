Larger special medical board to evaluate Nawaz’s health

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has decided to constitute a larger special medical board to evaluate the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after doctors suggested that he had cardiac complications and should be shifted to hospital.

The Punjab government has constituted a six-member medical board, including two members from the armed forces which will examine him. The special medical board comprised Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, Assistant Professor at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi, Dr Muhammad Talha Bin Nazir, Assistant Professor of Electrophysiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi, Dr Shahid Hameed, Professor of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, Dr Sajjad Ahmed, Associate Professor of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, Brigadier Abdul Hameed Siddiqui, classified cardiologist Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi, and Brigadier Azmat Hayat, classified electrophysiologist Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi.

The medical board has been directed to evaluate the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and submit its report to the Home Department. It is pertinent to mention that PML-N had warned the government that if anything happened to their leader for constantly ignoring his health issues, the masses would be on roads. Earlier, Maryam Nawaz and cardiologist Adnan Khan had demanded the PTI government shift him to hospital for better medical care.

Maryam Nawaz wrote in her tweets "Reports show his (Nawaz Sharif) disease has progressed and is life-threatening. Official reports from PIC are still awaited. Have been running from pillar to post but to no avail".