Fri Jan 25, 2019
Punjab Open Tennis begins tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

LAHORE: The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 will get underway on Saturday here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts.

PLTA secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, who is also tournament director, disclosed that the players from across the province will be seen in action in different categories of men and women of the event.

Malik added that for the encouragement of junior players eight categories have been announced for the event. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on Saturday at 3.00 pm when Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

