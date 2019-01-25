AEO education expo receives big response

Islamabad: This January, AEO Pakistan brings even bigger Australian Education Roadshow, being organised across 10 major cities of Pakistan. Representatives of more than 17 top ranked international universities are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free expert advice and counselling for their future study endeavours.

The first exhibition of the series was held on January 21, in Lahore at a hotel. On January 23, the second & third expo of the series were organised in Islamabad Serena Hotel and Sialkot Hotel the Jeeven’s receiving tremendous response. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enrol for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. Students appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of an ideal platform offering Free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of the series is scheduled to be held in Faisalabad 25th January Hotel One, Karachi 26th January Movenpick Hotel, Abbottabad 26th January Hotel One, Multan 26th January Ramada Hotel, Peshawar 27th January PC Hotel, Bahawalpur 27th January Four Seasons Restaurant and Hyderabad 27th January Hotel Indus. Entry to the exhibition is free and scholarships opportunities are also available.

AEO Pakistan - the Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across all major cities of Pakistan.