Every child has right to go to school

Islamabad : On January 24th, Pakistan and countries around the world celebrate the first International Day of Education, reminding us that without inclusive and equitable quality learning for all, countries will not succeed in breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children and their families behind.

In December last year, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of learning for peace and development. This is a reminder of our collective duty to help every girl and boy access the quality education that is their right, offering them a ladder out of poverty and a path to a promising future.

262 million children and youth still do not attend school across the globe.