Rs350 million drugs recovered, 23 peddlers arrested

Rawalpindi : Proving its commitment to eradicate drugs from our homeland, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 215.168 kgs narcotics valuing Rs350.784 million internationally, arrested 23 culprits including an Afghan citizen and three persons of a family involved in drug smuggling and impounded 6 vehicles while conducting 17 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 122.01 kg hashish, 81 kg opium, 9.61 kg heroin, 1.728 kg amphetamine, 3,476 Xanax tabs (weighing 450 gram) and 37 gram Alprazolam tablets. A spokesperson ANF Headquarters said

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car no. LRS-7737 from bus stop, Chungi no. 26, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 12 kg hashish from the vehicle. Three persons of a family Hassan Khan, his wife Sahiba Khan, daughter Sheeba Bibi (residents of Nowshehra) and Imtiaz Ali (resident of Mardan) were arrested from the vehicle during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car no. RJ-982 from Mandi Mor Bus Stop, IJP Road, Islamabad and recovered 4.8 kg hashish along with a 9mm pistol and 5 live rounds. Two persons onboard namely Anayat Ur Rehman and Yaqoob Khan residents of Peshawar were also arrested from the vehicle.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Qamar Gul, resident of Kurram Agency from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.7 kg hashish concealed in his suitcase. The arrested accused intended to fly for Doha by Qatar Airways flight no. QR-615.

In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted two cars at Bus Stop, Chungi no. 26, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 6 kg opium and 12 kg hashish from the vehicles.

Two persons Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Ahmed both resident of Bhakkar and Naeem Akhtar resident of Sargodha were arrested from the intercepted vehicles.

In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Afghan citizen Muhammad Naveed from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 798 grams amphetamine from his possession. The arrested accused intended to fly for Dubai by Qatar Airways flight no. QR-615.