Gender policy for higher education institutions to be formulated

Islamabad : To provide safe, secure and fair environment to women in higher education sector, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), will formulate Gender Policy for higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

In this regard, the first consultative meeting was held in HEC secretariat on Thursday which was chaired by NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and Executive Director HEC Lt. Gen (r) Muhammad Asghar. Federal Ombudsperson on Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq also attended the meeting. She gave her feedback on the types of harassment cases reported from the educational institutions.

Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq shared her views on harassment at workplace. She stated that a major cause of harassment in universities is the semester system which makes the teachers/ faculty more powerful. “The sexual harassment committees at university level are ineffective due to exceeding the stipulated time limit,” she said. She further contented that this issue of harassment can only be dealt with if we give confidence to people to share their experiences with friends, colleagues in order to create witnesses which will make their case stronger. Moreover, she emphasized that we should encourage gender balance, council students if they are harassed or troubled, ensure sexual harassment committees are working properly and to facilitate the organisations by training their trainees if they contact FOSPAH.

Representatives of around 13 public and private universities participated in the interactive session which included faculty members, students and administrative staff. “Basic objective of formulating a gender policy for HIEs is to ensure inclusiveness, equity and end of gender discrimination at all level of higher education sector,” said NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz while talking to The News.

The HEC has already issued ‘Policy Guidelines against Sexual Harassment in Institutions of Higher Education’ that covers all aspects of sexual harassments at educational institutions. The policy comprehensively defines sexual harassment and its different types that exist in the HEIs through true examples and describes that mechanism in place to deal with such issues.

Gender Policy would focus on ending gender discrimination and introducing equity and inclusiveness at the campuses of higher education institutions. “More and more women are now studying and working in the HEIs in different capacities. The policy would be a first step in ensuring fair and inclusive environment for women,” said NCSW Chairperson.

She said that the consultation organised on Thursday was the first meeting in this regard and more consultative meetings will be organized to identify the gaps that need to be addressed. “Feedback from these meetings will make the basis of the policy,” said Khawar Mumtaz.

She said that the objective of these consultations is to achieve ownership of all stakeholders in HEI so that a standardized policy can be formulated. “After consultations, the drafting will be initiated in collaboration with the HEC,” she said.