Siraj wants interest-free economic system

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the main cause of the PTI government’s failure to come up to the people’s expectations was the PTI government had been cobbled up by the discarded and corrupt people who had been in the governments of Pervaiz Musharraf, the PPP and the PML-N.

Had these people been honest they would have never failed, he said addressing the Shoora of JI northern Punjab, at Mansoora on Thursday. He said the economic problems of the country could be resolved only through the enforcement of the interest-free Islamic economic system.

He said the government was not prepared for economic reforms it had promised but was overjoyed over the financial help from friendly states. He said the root cause of the present economic mess was the thinking that the country could be put on the path of progress through interest-based IMF loans. This was because the interest was the main burden on economy.

He said that with the enforcement of the Shariah, the whole situation would change. He said JI had started its mass contact campaign and it would fully participate in the local governments elections.

Govt performance flayed: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch alleged that the five-month performance of the PTI government made it clear that expecting much from it in the future was useless.

Addressing the participants of JI central workshop at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the government was destined to meet the fate similar to that of the PPP and PML-N which had come to power through catchy slogans. He said the previous governments failed because they made false promises with the masses and painted a rosy picture of their performance through media, which eventually left exposed.

Earlier, addressing the book fair at Lahore High Court, Liaqat Baloch said the national leadership which had reached a consensus on National Action Plan (NAP), should sit together once again and review the law and order and excessive powers given to law enforcement agencies under NAP, especially in the light of the Sahiwal incident.