Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

KP to launch steam safari service

National

January 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department with the support of Pakistan Railways to launch steam safari railway services in the province. This was agreed and decided at a meeting between Senior Minister KP Muhammad Atif Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad Thursday.

The two projects to be immediately taken up included steam safari train service from Attock Khurd to Peshawar and the other from Peshawar to Takhtbahi known for the historic remains of the Gandhara civilization. The 3rd is the steam safari train service from Peshawar to the Torkham via Landikotal the railway track for which will be repaired. "It will add to the attractions for both the domestic and foreign tourists to the historic sites popular throughout the world particularly for the rich Gandhara Civilisation and Buddhists stupas," said a handout.

