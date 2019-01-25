Two killed in Bajaur attack

KHAR: Two members of a family were killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified persons forced their entry into a house in the Kamangara area in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district and opened indiscriminate fire, sources said. They said armed men entered the house of Rahim Gul in the evening and opened fire. As a result, Irfanulla, 8, son of Rahim Gul died on the spot, the sources said.