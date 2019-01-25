Hamza moves into Bourbon Trail Event quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Bukhari moved into the quarter-finals of the $5500 Bourbon Trail Event in Chattanooga, US, on Thursday.Eighth seed Hamza beat unseeded Cory McCartney of Canada 11-8, 11-2, 11-8 in the first round.He will face fourth seed Faraz Khan of the US in the quarters.However, top seed Israr from Pakistan was stunned by unseeded Alex Ingham of England 6-11, 1-11, 0-1 (retired) in the first round.Sixth seed Mark Fuller of England beat Abdul Malik Khan from Pakistan 11-9, 13-11, 11-5 in the first round.