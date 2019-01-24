Tax rate for expansive mobiles increased

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday unveiled unified tax system on import of mobile phone sets where tax rate for expansive mobiles has been increased.

The FBR’s members told journalists in technical briefing that the unified tax system was proposed for import of mobile phone sets by combining all taxes. On mobile having price value of up to Rs10,000, its tax rate has been reduced from Rs1,025 to Rs400, on mobile set of up to Rs28,000, the tax rate has been reduced from Rs4,360 to Rs4,000, on mobile set of up to Rs60,000 the tax rate was proposed to be reduced from Rs6,100 to Rs6,000. On import of mobile set having price up to Rs105,000, the tax rate is reduced from Rs8,505 to Rs8,000. On mobile phone set with price of up to Rs150,000 the tax rate has been increased from Rs22,609 to Rs23,000. On mobile phone set of up to Rs300,000, the tax rate has been jacked up from Rs23,000 to Rs40,000.