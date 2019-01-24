‘Booked patwaris, others to face law’

NOWSHERA: Anti-Corruption Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director, Usman Zaman, on Wednesday vowed not to succumb to the pressure tactics by the patwaris (land revenue officials) and renewed the pledge to deal with the issue under the law.

He was talking to the media at the Nowshera Anti-Corruption office about the raid which was conducted the previous day to lay hand on a patwari who had allegedly demanded a bribe from a citizen to transfer the land in his name.

Assistant Director Sabir Gul and other staff members of the Anti-Corruption Department were present on the occasion.

Usman Zaman said the Anti-Corruption Department had taken the action on Tuesday after fulfilling all the legal requirements.

The official said a citizen, Zar Wali Shah, had filed a proper complaint with the Anti-Corruption Department. He had complained that local patwari, Jauhar Ali, had sought a bribe from him to transfer 28 kanal of land in his name and the compromised amount was fixed at Rs 100,000.

The Anti-Corruption Department director said district and sessions judge was asked to order action under the leadership of a civil judge.

Usman Zaman said Civil Judge Seemab Waheed Siddiqui had filed a two-page detailed report and unveiled all facts of the Tuesday incident in details.

He said the civil judge had clearly stated that he had accompanied the Anti-Corruption Department team under instructions from the district and sessions judge.

The official said complainant, Zar Wali Shah, handed Rs30,000 currency notes to the patwari in question which had been marked by the judge. He said the judge entered the patwari office after 10 minutes along with the Anti-Corruption Department staff after the amount had been handed to the patwari.

The judge said as soon as the patwari was being frisked by the Sub-Inspector Hidayat Shah, other officials of the land revenue department rushed and started beating up the raiding team. The judge said later he left the room along with his two low-paid employees. The Anti-Corruption Department director said the honourable judge had stated facts in his report.